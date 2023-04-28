Reese Sellers opens path to a future on the hardwood, signs with University of Northwestern

Yuma Catholic hoops star signs Letter of Intent to continue basketball journey

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It was another proud day within the walls of Yuma Catholic High School on Thursday as another star athlete put pen to paper towards the future.

While choosing between which sport she wanted to focus on through her middle and high school years, Reese Sellers landed on a sport that years later would lift her to the college level.

And that sport was basketball.

In front of a packed crowd of coaches, family, friends and teammates, Reese made the next four years official - signing her Letter of Intent to play basketball at the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"Looking up and seeing everyone, it makes me feel special. I'm even more excited to go to college now," said Sellers. "It's kind of nerve-racking, but also relieving. I don't have to worry about it anymore."

The journey all began when she first stepped on the floor in middle school. Despite excelling on the soccer field and volleyball court for years, Reese became glued to having the rock in her hand. Each year getting better and better before rising to the top of 3A hoops in her senior campaign.

Her 17.2 points per game and 3.9 assists per game were both good enough for second in all of the 3A conference - leading her to being named the 3A Offensive Player of the Year, along with the 3A West Division Player of the Year.

The increase in scoring with her conference-leading 199 field goals made also helped her towards eclipsing the 1,000 career point mark.

But it wasn't always about the scoring. Instead, it was the leadership that made her stand out for four years on the floor.

"Knowing how to talk to players the right way when they aren't playing good or are playing good. Just being a leader is the one thing I feel like I learned the most," said Sellers. "I think that's one of the best compliments you can get. Being a good teammate and good leader."

That leadership helped carry the Lady Shamrocks to a 16-win season and a trip to the 3A Quarterfinals before coming up short in a heartbreaker to Show Low. And while taking off the Shamrock jersey for the final time was one of the toughest moments she'd ever face, it was one that opened the door to a new chapter in her life.

"It's a good feeling knowing you can play for a program like this, and having Bobby as a coach the last four years has definitely made me the player I am, so taking that off was like definitely one of the worst feelings," said Sellers. "But overall, I feel like I grew as a person with my teammates and my coaches and everything."

As for the new door that opened, the University of Northwestern became the perfect fit for Reese for many reasons as she gets the opportunity to play the game she loves.

"The people there and the surrounding area of it, plus continuing my faith," added Sellers. "That and the coaches were the main reasons why I chose there."

Off of the court, Reese plans to study sports psychology as she opens her wings to a new adventure far away from home.

We at News 11 Sports wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.