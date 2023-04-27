Strahm and Baker go the distance in fantastic pitcher’s duel as Holtville stays perfect in IVL play

Lady Vikings survive 2-0 thriller behind Kalli Strahm's complete game one-hitter

BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - It started as a bright and sunny evening before the lights turned on and the stars came out in Brawley - for one of the best games on the diamond so far this season.

Wednesday night was a big opportunity for the Brawley Wildcats to gain ground and even the race for the Imperial Valley League title with Holtville - and from the first pitch to the last, it was clear why the league title is up for grabs once again in a highly competitive four-horse race.

And with Holtville's Kalli Strahm and Brawley's Dylann Baker on the mound, hits and runs would be hard to come by.

After a Brooke Strahm single in the top of the 2nd inning for the Lady Vikings, a lone single in the 3rd from Brawley's Caitlyn Padilla were the only two hits of the ball game through the first five innings.

Entering the 6th, Baker had only allowed one hit with four strikeouts to her credit in a 0-0 game. But a costly throwing error from Brawley's defense allowed Kinzie Toth and Demi Johnston into scoring position. Following that, coach Kevin Kearns decided to intentionally walk Kalli Strahm to load the bases.

After a big strikeout for the second out, Holtville's Kaitlyn Havens hit a blooper into left field that seemed to have been caught by Sophia Ruiz, but the ball slipped away allowing Toth and Johnston to come around and break the scoreless tie.

After another perfect inning for Strahm in the circle in the bottom half, the senior took the game into the bottom of the 7th holding onto a 2-0 lead.

With the tying run at the plate, Ruiz tried to lay a bunt down, the ball popped up to Strahm who caught it and fired to second in time for a double-play to end the game - completing a one-hit shutout for Strahm.

Holtville erupted and celebrated, as they now head into Friday's next game in full control of the Imperial Valley League at (4-0).

"It feels really good," said Kalli Strahm. "We always tell ourselves we are going to be the hardest working team. Even if we don't have it skill-wise 100% or we don't have our best game, we just know we're always going to fight and find a way to come out on top."

For head coach Melissa Snyder, the outcome was simple. Two good teams, and a mistake costing one side.

"There really was no offense in the entire game. It really came down to who made the first big error and that's what happened," said Snyder. "We just capitalized on that one error and scored a couple of runs in the 6th."

Now, it's all about shrugging this one off and finding a way to build off of that with their game-by-game mentality.

"We're just staying in the present. Friday we play Central and we're not overlooking anybody," added Snyder. "We're going to go day-to-day and we have a lot of work to do."

The Vikings improve to (15-4) overall, (4-0) in the Imperial Valley League - now holding a two-game lead with five games remaining.

Brawley now finds themselves clawing to catch up to Holtville, tied with Calexico at (2-2) in league play - who they will travel to on Thursday.