Kofa goalkeeper makes commitment to next level, signs letter of intent with Southeastern College in Iowa

On an emotional day outside Rillos Gym, Marlin Beltran put pen to paper as she made her commitment to NJCAA school Southeastern official - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Kofa senior goalkeeper Marlin Beltran had an emotional afternoon on Wednesday as she made her official move to NJCAA Division II school Southeastern College in Iowa.

The star goalie heavily credited her family with helping her get to the accomplishment.

"First and foremost, my family my sisters have been very supportive, we've been living a rough couple of years but we made it work," Beltran said.

Beltran's teammates were also part of her support system through her four years with the Kofa program.

"My friends, I mean, they don't know it, every time we hang out, every time we talk, every time we're just kicking the ball around they help keep me motivated," Beltran said.

It was those same players that Beltran helped lead in her career with the Lady Kings.

Kofa head coach Joe Kochis says her leadership even got his team through some rough patches.

"She really kept the team together through some trying times, she was always focused," Kochis said.

Beltran plans on getting her certification in emergency medical technology while at Southeastern, something she says her sister inspired her to do.

"I just knew I wanted to be involved in the medical field, so I just thought EMT was something interesting," Beltran said.