Lady Rams land #11 seed in 1A state playoff bracket, will travel to San Manuel on Friday

Antelope softball drops from #9 to #11 in final AIA rankings ahead of state tournament

WELLTON, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The wait is now over for the Antelope Lady Rams softball team who found out where they will be headed for the state playoffs on Wednesday.

The 15-4 Lady Rams earned the No. 11 seed in 1A in the final AIA rankings - which sends them to No. 6 San Manuel on Friday afternoon.

The Rams were cruising in the top eight for some time before dropping a pair of games late to Anthem Prep and Bagdad which bumped them down and away from a possible home game.

The Rams will look to bring their heavy offense on the road with them that scored double-digit runs in all but two of their 15 wins - led by a combined 79 RBIs from Jimena Arana and Alaina Jaime.

The Rams though may have to lean on Yareli Manriquez' 3.71 ERA - which is good for sixth in all of 1A - to be prepared for San Manuel's Laila Ruiz who finished second in the entire state in batting average (.750) and ninth in slugging percentage (1.396).

First pitch set for four o'clock on Friday.