Clemente Delgado signs with Graceland University, leaving behind legacy on the mat at Gila Ridge

Gila Ridge senior carries four top-four state finishes with him to the next level

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Four years with Gila Ridge on the front of his chest was just a glimpse of the wrestling journey for Clemente Delgado - a competitor and champion at heart.

After starting his training early, Clemente made waves even before setting foot as a varsity wrestler at Gila Ridge High School in his freshman season. And when he got there, that momentum carried him to what was just the beginning of a long journey in the sport.

On Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by a big crowd of support, Delgado signed his Letter of Intent to Graceland University - an NAIA school in Lamoni, Iowa to further his athletic and academic career.

"I'm just grateful for this moment and for this opportunity," said Delgado. "I tried my best and I just hope that I left a legacy that inspires others to do the same."

And that legacy stands tall. In his four years of varsity wrestling, Clemente went a staggering 132-15 on the mat which led to four state-place finishes - including his elusive state title in his junior season.

With his eyes on going back-to-back, Clemente went 40-3 in his senior season. One of those three losses falling at the hands of his own longtime teammate and Cibola Raider, Diego Camarillo - in a match that was decided in triple overtime.

"It was like the story you see in a movie," said Clemente. "Obviously it sucks to lose, but that match helped me gain perspective and I was proud to even be a part of it. If I'm going to lose to anyone, I guess I'm glad it was Diego."

And that has been the sentiment Clemente has carried with him for some time: being grateful and being proud.

While success came in many ways, he was more satisfied with the journey that brought him countless opportunities.

"Just the ups and downs of winning state, losing state, placing in state - one thing that I'll take away is I say it a lot but I'm just grateful for the experiences and all these opportunities that I was given," added Clemente. "At the end of the day, it made me a better person. So I'm glad for that."

Through the wins and losses - and all of the experiences on the mat in high school, the time has come to extend those to the next level. For Clemente, Graceland became the perfect fit.

"It's a school that showed that they cared about me and embraced me. They have the atmosphere I want and the major I want," said Clemente. "Overall, Graceland just felt like a place that I could call home for the next four years and I feel that I could become a national champ over there."

Off of the mat, Clemente plans to study Criminal Justice in his academic future. Just one of the many things he looks forward to when leaving the nest to Iowa in the fall.

We at News 11 Sports wish Clemente the best of luck in his pursuit towards bringing home a national title.