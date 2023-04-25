Yuma’s Sabian Russell headed to Illinois to continue wrestling journey following impressive high school career

Russell signs Letter of Intent to Quincy University

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As we move towards the end of the 2023 school year, the list of local athletes to move on to the next level continues to grow with the next in line bing Yuma's Sabian Russell.

Russell recently signed his Letter of Intent to continue his journey on the wrestling mat at Quincy University - a Division II school in Illinois.

Surrounded by several former and current teammates, along with the support of his family and administration, Russell signed the dotted line to commit to the sport he worked so hard to excel in.

It was quite the journey for the Yuma senior, who had to battle through many ups and downs to get to where he is today.

"I wasn't that good to start out," said Russell with a smile on his face. "It took some hard work. I only went 26-20 in my freshman year and actually lost my spot so I couldn't compete for sectionals and state."

This reality then pushed Russell to find another level of commitment and come back stronger than ever to finish out his high school career.

"Going into my sophomore year when I was coming off of the lackluster freshman season, I really just put in the work," said Russell. "I wrestled and put in the work with my friend Mario, who graduated from here. We worked hard in the room every single day and ended up being multiple-time state placers."

Russell was sought after by several schools over the course of his impressive senior campaign where he went 55-4 overall - eventually placing third in the 132 pound weight class of Division III state tournament, after battling his way through the elimination bracket.

And that success was no stranger to him, placing in each of his final three seasons as a criminal - even coming up just short of a state title, placing second in his junior season.

But for Sabian, that success didn't come without some bumps as he looks to take the hard lessons he learned with him to the collegiate level - leaving a good message for the wrestlers to follow him.

"With hard work, I mean, you can get anywhere," added Russell. "I didn't start out with any talent. I don't feel I was very talented in the sport. I just put in a lot of work and a lot of hours and that's what really made me in the sport. I hope everyone can see that and have some hope for themselves."

Sabian plans to study cybersecurity when off the mat at Quincy.

We at News 11 Sports wish him the very best of luck in his future endeavors.