Montoya’s pair of home runs lead Lady Kings to regular season finale win on emotional Senior Day

Kofa finishes the season with 16 wins and awaits final 5A ranking

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Entering Monday afternoon, all the Kofa Lady Kings softball team had to do was win and secure their top 24 spot of the 5A rankings in the regular season finale.

They did that and a whole lot more.

Not only did the Kings get the job done, they did it in style in a 14-2 win in just five innings - capping off an emotional Senior Day and marking the first state playoff season for the program since 2016.

It was the final game at Caballeros Field for four Lady Kings - Denizia Ramirez, Mariely Burrel, Marissa Roldan and Stephany Montoya.

Fittingly, each of them played a role in the win, all collecting at least one RBI in the offensive outburst - led by a Burrel RBI triple and a monster day at the plate for Stephany Montoya. Montoya smashed two home runs on the day - a three-run bomb in the first to take the lead, followed by a two-run homer two innings later to extend the lead even more.

"It felt hot, it felt solid hot," said Montoya when talking about her day at the plate. "I still remember when I was a freshman and I was like 'oh my God, this is going to be the longest four years' but it went by so fast and I'm going to be sad to take it (jersey) off."

For first-year head coach, Courtnie Ploesch, it was an exciting day to see her team go out on top for the seniors who she had the pleasure of getting at least one season with.

"It feels great. These seniors came out and the team wanted to support the seniors with a big win." said Ploesch. "We had a good game with them (Youngker) on Friday. We were down by six and came back and won. So today, of course we come out and beat them 14-2, that's a huge step for us and leaves the seniors here at Kofa with a pretty good accomplishment."

Charlize Anaya went the distance in the circle, allowing just one earned run and striking out nine through five innings to earn another win. Katelyn Pisaeno also added a pair of hits and freshman Kayla White added a pair of RBIs on a two-run double.

The win for the Kings also tied Buckeye atop the 5A Central Valley Region at (11-1), but in the end fall short of the region title due to the conference ranking tiebreaker with Buckeye just a few spots ahead.

After entering the day at No. 21, the Kings now wait for Tuesday's official ranking to see where they will travel to in the 5A play-in game on Wednesday.

And they know no matter where they land, they have a shot at making some noise and taking yet another big step in the program's future.

"They're ready, they're 100% in, they're 100% committed and dedicated. The hard work pays off and it shows," added coach Ploesch. "They want to do something. They want to put Kofa on the map and I think the program's already changed so much by just this one year, so we're only going to go up from here."

For Montoya, it's the last ride and she has the confidence that the Lady Kings can make it last.

"I believe in every single one of our girls," said Montoya. "They have potential, they show out and they all have a part and they play their part. Once we put it together, we're unstoppable."