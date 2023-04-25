Local tennis matchups set in state tournament, Gila Ridge girls only team to reach bracket

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - At the end of a long spring season on the tennis courts, several individuals from Yuma will get a chance to make their mark in the state tournament.

Both boys and girls sides will have three singles players and a pair of doubles moving on for a shot at a state title, along with the entire Gila Ridge girls team.

The (13-1) Lady Hawks - who tied the most wins in program history - received the No. 10 seed in Division I and will travel to No. 7 Horizon on Tuesday afternoon in the first round.

Top singles players in the region Derrick Aguirre and Lilly Moreland headline the singles side, along with several duos going for the doubles title in Division I.

DIVISION I

BOYS

SINGLES

Derick Aguirre vs Xavier NcCorchuk (Valley Vista) - Friday, April 28, Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center

DOUBLES

Andrew Tams, Shawn Garner vs Jason Groberg, Ryan Turner (Mountain View Mesa) - Friday, April 28, Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center

GIRLS

SINGLES

Lilly Moreland (Gila Ridge) vs Alisa Barney (Boulder Creek) - Friday, April 28, Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center

DOUBLES

Mia Gonzalez, Samira Pinson-Otero (San Luis) vs Kirsten Buelt, Gianna Zhang (Hamilton) - Friday, April 28, Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center

Faith Voorhies, Sarah Emmons (Gila Ridge) vs Bella Taylor, Kiera Norby (Perry) - Friday, April 28, Scottsdale Ranch Park & Tennis Center

DIVISION II

BOYS

SINGLES

Diego Ambriz (Kofa) vs Chris Schaenzer (Shadow Mountain) - Friday, April 28, Gene Autry Sports Complex (Mesa)

DOUBLES

Edgar Rodriguez, Nikkola Corpus (Kofa) vs Jason Jia, Santiago Lietzau (Catalina Foothills) - Friday, April 28, Gene Autry Sports Complex (Mesa)

GIRLS

SINGLES

Aliya Chavez (Kofa) vs Aiva Boykin (Thunderbird) - Friday, April 28, Gene Autry Sports Complex (Mesa)

DIVISION III

BOYS

SINGLES

Ethan Gutierrez (Yuma Catholic) vs Tommy Richey (Chandler Prep) - Friday, April 28, Paseo Raquet Center (Glendale)

GIRLS

SINGLES

Grace Lanning (Yuma Catholic) vs #5 Samantha Widener (Anthem Prep) - Friday, April 28, Paseo Raquet Center (Glendale)

All brackets can be found here:

BOYS:

https://azpreps365.com/brackets/tennis-boys/d1

GIRLS:

https://azpreps365.com/brackets/tennis-girls/d1