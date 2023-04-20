Paving a path to the future: Yuma’s Joseph Bowen signs Letter of Intent to Arizona Christian

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday afternoon proved to be an emotional day for what's been quite the emotional journey for Yuma Criminal senior, Joseph Bowen.

For the longest time, Bowen dedicated himself to not only pushing himself to be the best in being a three-sport athlete - he was even more devoted to being a good person.

One that grew up into a man before everyone's eyes and set an example for many local student-athletes.

With many of his coaches, family and teammates surrounding him, Bowen took the next step towards his future by signing his Letter of Intent to play football at Arizona Christian University next fall.

"It is a big step, and it's exciting," said Bowen. "I'm happy, I feel genuine happiness on this day knowing that no matter where I go, I have people behind me."

After several coaches stepped up to speak on his behalf, there was one thing that became pretty clear: Bowen has molded into a dedicated and reliable young man with a bright future ahead.

Assistant coach Ernesto Campuzano opened the ceremony with glowing remarks, pointing to the relationship they have formed over the last year.

"He's earned an insurmountable amount of respect from me as a man," said Campuzano. "Not as a student or a player, but as a man of how he conducts himself."

Bowen grew into one of the team leaders on the Criminals football squad which posted its first winning record in 14 seasons, holding down the fort on the offensive front. Meanwhile, also striving on the mat in wrestling and field events in the spring.

And in the process, he paved the way for his athletic and academic future at the next level. Of course, without forgetting the place he can always call home.

"There's definitely a lot of pride that comes with the logo Criminals, the mascot. There's a lot of city pride and I'm very proud and grateful that I could carry it for these four years," added Bowen. "Of course, it's not going to be gone forever. Once a Criminal, always a Criminal - but now there's going to be a new logo coming in. Of course I'm going to have this hat on me no matter where I go, but it feels refreshing knowing that I have a new opportunity and a new path to grow in a different school."

Another thing that stood out after Joseph signed his letter and switched the hat from the Criminals logo to the ACU logo, was the long embrace and shed of emotion between he and his mother.

"Growing up, what can I say, I was a momma's boy," Bowen said with a smile on his face. "But I'm a man now, I'm an adult. This is my step forward towards my own future. This is where I really gotta let go and get out of the nest. So it was pretty emotional for me."

When reflecting on his time in Yuma and making the big step to move away from home, Bowen also showed excitement towards his future off the football field. He will be studying business in hopes on one day coming back to Yuma to pick up where he started.

"I believe Yuma is going to grow over the next 10 to 20 years, exponentially - and I want to be one of the first investors to come back here," said Bowen. "My path starts here as a man."

And that path as a man shined bright on everyone around him, especially some of his mentors who are excited to see where he takes his future.

"Proud is an understatement," added Campuzano. "Joseph excels at everything he touches. I'm extremely excited and proud to see him excel at the next level and I hope a lot more athletes in this school can follow in his path."