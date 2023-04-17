Cibola girls and Gila Ridge boys take home Yuma track and field District titles, many individual stars shine

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Each year, one of the biggest bragging rights events in Yuma lands at the track for the Yuma District Championship meet.

This year landing at Cibola High School, Cibola welcomed Gila Ridge, Kofa, San Luis and Yuma for the eventful day to determine some of the best-of-the-best runners, throwers and jumpers in the county.

At the end of a long day, Cibola girls took the crown while Gila Ridge pulled away late to take home the title on the boys side - each gathering up the most points totaled up from each event.

But most of the shining moments took place in the individual events, leaving a lot of champions despite team success or not.

RESULTS:

BOYS

4x800 Meter Relay

1st Place - Cibola (Isaiah Lazaro, Alan Ornelas, Ricardo Orozco, Micah Peynado) - 8:39.62

110 Meter Hurdles

1st Place - Ketch Sulpizo (Gila Ridge) - 15.65 (PR and AZ Top 25 time)

100 Meter Dash

1st Place - Jarell Chavez (San Luis) - 11.14 (PR and AZ Top 50 time)

1600 Meter Run

1st Place - Eduardo Marquez (Gila Ridge) - 4:35.93 (PR)

4x100 Meter Relay

1st Place - Gila Ridge (Kaleub Haynes, Jonathan Lopez, Victor Ramirez, Alec Romero) - 45.63

400 Meter Dash

1st Place - Jonathan Zanovitch (Gila Ridge) - 53.02 (PR)

300 Meter Hurdles

1st Place - Kaleub Haynes (Gila Ridge) - 45.66

800 Meter Run

1st Place - Isaiah Lazaro (Cibola) - 2:03.54 (AZ Top 50)

200 Meter Dash

1st Place - Jarell Chavez (San Luis) - 22.51 (PR and AZ Top 25)

3200 Meter Run

1st Place - Eduardo Marquez (Gila Ridge) - 10:14.63

4X400 Meter Relay

1st Place - Gila Ridge (Alberto Garcia, Jonathan Lopez, Enea Pietrini, Jonathan Zanovitch) - 3:29.40

High Jump

1st Place - Tie (Ty Stout & Dean Hill, Cibola) - 5-10 (AZ Top 50)

Pole Vault - Unofficial

Long Jump

1st Place - Jonathan Lopez (Gila Ridge) - 19-2.50

Triple Jump - Unofficial

Discus Throw

1st Place - Joseph Bowen (Yuma) - 101-4

Javelin

1st Place - Britton Clark (Cibola) - 144-4 (PR and AZ Top 50)

Shot Put

Oliver Gonzalez (Cibola) - 38-11

GIRLS

4x800 Meter Relay

1st Place - Kofa (Sabrina Anaya, Kieran Paxton, Ella Limon, Shakira Corral) - 10:36.20

100 Meter Hurdles

1st Place - Olivia Taylor (Kofa) - 17.15 (PR and AZ Top 50)

100 Meter Dash

1st Place - Kennedy Farrar (Gila Ridge) - 13.39 (PR)

1600 Meter Run

1st Place - Kieran Paxton (Kofa) - 5:45.85

4x100 Meter Relay

1st Place - Cibola (Adriene Rice, Alisha Rice, Devi Cabrera, Lucy Nielsen) - 53.86

400 Meter Dash

1st Place - Legend Redmond (Yuma) - 1:06.16

300 Meter Hurdles

1st Place - Olivia Taylor (Kofa) - 48.52 (PR and AZ Top 25)

800 Meter Run

1st Place - Angelina Garcia (Cibola) - 2:36.63

200 Meter Dash

1st Place - Jazmin Miranda (Cibola) - 28.21

3200 Meter Run

1st Place - Isabella Irazola (Cibola) - 13:50.00

4x400 Meter Relay - Unofficial

High Jump - Unofficial

Pole Vault

1st Place - Chayton Barron (Gila Ridge) - 8-1

Long Jump - Unofficial

Triple Jump

1st Place - Jazmin Miranda (Cibola) - 34-5 (PR and AZ Top 25)

Discus Throw

1st Place - Kahlei Meza (Cibola) - 90-8

Javelin

1st Place - Kiara Hinton (Cibola) - 117-9 (PR and AZ Top 10)

Shot Put

1st Place - Kahlei Meza (Cibola) - 30-4