Cibola girls and Gila Ridge boys take home Yuma track and field District titles, many individual stars shine
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Each year, one of the biggest bragging rights events in Yuma lands at the track for the Yuma District Championship meet.
This year landing at Cibola High School, Cibola welcomed Gila Ridge, Kofa, San Luis and Yuma for the eventful day to determine some of the best-of-the-best runners, throwers and jumpers in the county.
At the end of a long day, Cibola girls took the crown while Gila Ridge pulled away late to take home the title on the boys side - each gathering up the most points totaled up from each event.
But most of the shining moments took place in the individual events, leaving a lot of champions despite team success or not.
RESULTS:
BOYS
4x800 Meter Relay
1st Place - Cibola (Isaiah Lazaro, Alan Ornelas, Ricardo Orozco, Micah Peynado) - 8:39.62
110 Meter Hurdles
1st Place - Ketch Sulpizo (Gila Ridge) - 15.65 (PR and AZ Top 25 time)
100 Meter Dash
1st Place - Jarell Chavez (San Luis) - 11.14 (PR and AZ Top 50 time)
1600 Meter Run
1st Place - Eduardo Marquez (Gila Ridge) - 4:35.93 (PR)
4x100 Meter Relay
1st Place - Gila Ridge (Kaleub Haynes, Jonathan Lopez, Victor Ramirez, Alec Romero) - 45.63
400 Meter Dash
1st Place - Jonathan Zanovitch (Gila Ridge) - 53.02 (PR)
300 Meter Hurdles
1st Place - Kaleub Haynes (Gila Ridge) - 45.66
800 Meter Run
1st Place - Isaiah Lazaro (Cibola) - 2:03.54 (AZ Top 50)
200 Meter Dash
1st Place - Jarell Chavez (San Luis) - 22.51 (PR and AZ Top 25)
3200 Meter Run
1st Place - Eduardo Marquez (Gila Ridge) - 10:14.63
4X400 Meter Relay
1st Place - Gila Ridge (Alberto Garcia, Jonathan Lopez, Enea Pietrini, Jonathan Zanovitch) - 3:29.40
High Jump
1st Place - Tie (Ty Stout & Dean Hill, Cibola) - 5-10 (AZ Top 50)
Pole Vault - Unofficial
Long Jump
1st Place - Jonathan Lopez (Gila Ridge) - 19-2.50
Triple Jump - Unofficial
Discus Throw
1st Place - Joseph Bowen (Yuma) - 101-4
Javelin
1st Place - Britton Clark (Cibola) - 144-4 (PR and AZ Top 50)
Shot Put
Oliver Gonzalez (Cibola) - 38-11
GIRLS
4x800 Meter Relay
1st Place - Kofa (Sabrina Anaya, Kieran Paxton, Ella Limon, Shakira Corral) - 10:36.20
100 Meter Hurdles
1st Place - Olivia Taylor (Kofa) - 17.15 (PR and AZ Top 50)
100 Meter Dash
1st Place - Kennedy Farrar (Gila Ridge) - 13.39 (PR)
1600 Meter Run
1st Place - Kieran Paxton (Kofa) - 5:45.85
4x100 Meter Relay
1st Place - Cibola (Adriene Rice, Alisha Rice, Devi Cabrera, Lucy Nielsen) - 53.86
400 Meter Dash
1st Place - Legend Redmond (Yuma) - 1:06.16
300 Meter Hurdles
1st Place - Olivia Taylor (Kofa) - 48.52 (PR and AZ Top 25)
800 Meter Run
1st Place - Angelina Garcia (Cibola) - 2:36.63
200 Meter Dash
1st Place - Jazmin Miranda (Cibola) - 28.21
3200 Meter Run
1st Place - Isabella Irazola (Cibola) - 13:50.00
4x400 Meter Relay - Unofficial
High Jump - Unofficial
Pole Vault
1st Place - Chayton Barron (Gila Ridge) - 8-1
Long Jump - Unofficial
Triple Jump
1st Place - Jazmin Miranda (Cibola) - 34-5 (PR and AZ Top 25)
Discus Throw
1st Place - Kahlei Meza (Cibola) - 90-8
Javelin
1st Place - Kiara Hinton (Cibola) - 117-9 (PR and AZ Top 10)
Shot Put
1st Place - Kahlei Meza (Cibola) - 30-4