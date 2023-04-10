Lady Kings keep cruising to sixth straight win, ties Buckeye for top spot in Region

Kofa softball wins another in dominant fashion over Copper Canyon 14-1

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The last time the Kofa Kings walked off the softball diamond on the wrong side of the score was March 10th in an extra inning shootout at Buckeye.

Since then, the Lady Kings avenged that loss to Buckeye just two days later and have gone on to rip off five more wins in a row - all by double digits.

Now with just eight games remaining all in a 12 day span, the Kings find themselves tied atop the 5A Central Valley Region with Buckeye after another win against Copper Canyon on Monday afternoon.

Kofa jumped out to an early lead and led by eight runs after just three innings, and then polished it off with a six-run fourth inning that led to another run-rule in the fifth.

After the win, senior Marissa Roldan believes the ceiling for this group is very high and thinks they can take it the distance.

"As long as we keep working together and pushing it hard, we can go very far," said Roldan. "We have to have a great mentality. No matter who the team is in front of us, we have to keep going hard."

The Kings take on another Region opponent, the Washington Rams, in a home doubleheader on Wednesday before a cross town battle with Cibola on Thursday.

Based on 5A rankings, the Kings are ranked No. 25 in the conference - but a Central Valley Region title would go a long way in earning a play-in tournament game made up of the teams ranked No. 9 through No. 24.