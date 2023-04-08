Family extended to the soccer pitch: Kofa’s father-son duo prepare for next chapter off the field after incredible run

Jaime and Tiernan Nicewander reflect on time together as Region Coach & Player of the Year

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It was a dynamic tandem that helped lead the Kofa Kings soccer program to a memorable year - and it's one where all roads will always lead back to their home as a family.

The story of a father and his son molded into coach and player - taking their bond to the field to help build an extended family.

Tiernan Nicewander grew up playing the game of soccer with someone always right alongside of him and pushing him to succeed - and it was a push that led him to be arguably the best soccer player to step foot at Kofa High School.

And that push was his own father - Jamie.

After years and years of development, the Kofa soccer program took a huge leap in the 2022-23 season with a run to the 5A semifinal game. And at the face of it all: the Nicewander duo.

With Jamie at the helm as head coach, he had one of his best seasons coming. His own son stood tall above everyone else in the state and helped lead the Kings on and off the field.

At the end of a long season: 37 goals. Tiernan stamped his name as the scoring king across all of 5A and 6A soccer in a season that has never been matched at Kofa.

Not only did a whole host of Kings make the All-Region list that led to at least six players signing on to to play soccer at the collegiate level, the Nicewanders made a mark that can never be erased.

Tiernan was named the 5A Central Valley Region Player of the Year - and fittingly right next to him, Jamie standing as the Region Coach of the Year.

But all roads lead back to where they started as a father and son, building a relationship that has always seemed to land on the field.

"He's always been my coach, since I was like five years old," said Tiernan. "I've had other few few other coaches here and there but he's been the main one guiding me throughout it. I think because of that it's led me to who I am today. I think without having him as my coach out, I wouldn't be in the position that I am right now."

The two now begin to shift to the next step in the journey where - for once - Jamie will no longer be his coach, but rather a mentor for life.

"It's been an absolute pleasure. Anytime you get to be there for your kid, especially as a coach, it's phenomenal," said Jaime. "As a coach, we have to constantly develop and we have to constantly be reshaping and working with the younger players coming up to help make Kofa continue to be successful. As a father, my role becomes different now. Now I become more of a caretaker. More than working on the development side with him, it becomes a caretaker role in whatever it might be."

As the school year nears a close, it also nears the end of Tiernan's high school career and the Nicewander connection taking the field at once in Yuma. Yet, it also opens the door to many opportunities.

Several schools and pro clubs have rolled into the Nicewander's phone books, aiming to snag Tiernan and pave his future in the sport.

All that's left is taking that step and beginning the next step in their relationship. This time possibly living it on different sidelines, and different parts of the country.