Gila Ridge announces upcoming 2023 football schedule

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Workouts are underway and preparation bursts into full steam ahead for local football teams, including Gila Ridge who dropped their upcoming 2023 schedule on Thursday.

Following another positive step in the Hawks football program that culminated in four 2022 wins, Jessica Slaughter's team has their eyes set on something bigger in her third year at the helm.

The team announced their 2023 schedule via social media on Thursday where the road begins on August 25th in a trip across state lines to Army & Navy Academy in California.

After that the Hawks get a three-game home stretch that includes two Imperial Valley teams in Southwest and Imperial - followed by the big cross town matchup with Cibola in the "War Hammer Game."

Then the Hawks travel to Brawley in Week Five, followed by their Region schedule to round out the season.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Aug. 25 - @ Army & Navy Academy

Sept. 1 - vs Southwest

Sept. 8 - vs Imperial

Sept. 15 - vs Cibola

Sept. 22 - @ Brawley

Sept. 29 - vs Sierra Linda

Oct. 13 - @ Seton Catholic

Oct. 20 - vs La Jolla

Oct. 27 - @ Poston Butte

Nov. 3 - vs Independence