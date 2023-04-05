Criminals keep state playoff hopes well within reach in midst of crucial stretch towards Region title

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the spring season enters its final stretch, the Yuma Criminals baseball squad began a stretch of their own on Wednesday - and it's a crucial one.

Sitting just one game behind the top spot in the 4A Skyline Region, the Criminals welcomed Moon Valley to Doan Field just six days after laying the run-rule down on them at their place.

And Wednesday proved to be no different.

In an offensive showcase, every single batter in the Crims lineup recorded a hit - with Damian Cabrera and Justin Bouts each having multi-hit games en route to a 13-1 win in five innings.

Getting the bats out has been the formula so far for this team, and something they look to continue to do.

"We want to stay with an explosive offense and that's what we did today," said coach Nick Johnson. "We came out and beat the ball around the yard and then the score dictated what we did at the plate. It was a fantastic win. It was quality for us."

On the mound, it was by committee with Juan Lugo, Eli Lujan and Kevin Garcia only allowing one run and combining for eight strikeouts in the win.

Now the Criminals sit tied with Greenway at (3-1) in region play, just a half game out of Thunderbird in first. Fittingly enough, the Criminals get back-to-back home and away series' with both of those teams in the next 11 days.

A region title would send the Criminals to the 4A play-in tournament for the first time since the 2015-16 season - and coach Johnson and the team knows how big this stretch is.

"It's must win baseball, so it's fun baseball. This is when baseball gets really fun and these guys are fired up and they know the deal," said Johnson. "They've bought into the philosophy and it's just stay in the fight and good things will happen. Eventually there will be that break on the horizon and you'll see clarity. I wouldn't be surprised if there was some excitement down at the north end towards the end of the season, so I'm looking forward to it."