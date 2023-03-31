Turning 100 to 101: Lady Hawks tennis stays perfect one day after coach Travis Bogart’s 100th career team win

The Hawks follow up a milestone day for their coach with another 9-0 win over Cibola Thursday

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday marked another day and another dollar for the Gila Ridge Lady Hawks tennis team, posting its seventh clean 9-0 sweep in their unbeaten season with a win at Cibola.

But that may have not been the most impressive part of their week so far.

Just one day earlier in a road trip to Rincon, the Hawks pulled out a tight 5-4 win with a clutch sweep in the doubles matches - earning Travis Bogart his 100th career team win as the program's coach.

Thursday then pushed that total to a big 101 wins in Bogart's 10-year tenure.

"It's been a long ten years. I had to learn the sport myself to get started and the girls have made it a lot simpler and they've put in a lot of extra effort for me," said Bogart.

When it comes to this year's squad that pushed that milestone over the hump while carrying a perfect 11-0 record along with it, all Bogart could do was smile.

"These girls bring it every day and keep on fighting even if they're down," added Bogart. "I'm just proud of this team. They're doing their best and I enjoy being with them."

The Hawks currently sit ranked No. 6 in all of AIA Division I girls tennis - and now have a little two week break before heading to Basha on April 12th.