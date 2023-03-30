Central’s Helaina Boutwell celebrated after signing commitment to Webster University soccer

Boutwell's excellence on and off the field lands her a spot at the collegiate soccer level

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Helaina Boutwell started playing around with a soccer ball and thrusting herself into the athletic scene at seven-years-old and has not looked back since.

But despite her success both on the soccer pitch and volleyball court at Central Union High School, it was also her commitment to academics that landed her a spot at the next level.

In front of her Spartan family and the Central student body Wednesday morning, Helaina was celebrated for her recent commitment to play collegiate soccer at Webster University in Missouri.

She officially signed her letter of intent two weeks ago with her family by her side.

In a message to the crowd, Principal Craig Lyon summed up what Helaina is all about and what it took to get her to where she is.

"A student-athlete means that you're a student first and an athlete second because if you don't do those things, it doesn't get you these opportunities," said Lyon. "Her hard work and dedication in the classroom and on the court and on the athletic field has put her in this position."

Boutwell made waves athletically after being part of Central's CIF championship volleyball team in 2021, as well as shining in the net as the team's goal keeper - helping lead the Lady Spartans to four straight IVL titles and ending her career with 201 saves.

Off the field, she became a star in the classroom, as well - racking up a 3.6 GPA en route to being named the Southeastern Conference Student Athlete of the Year by the Mission Fed.

"Academics in general is just something that is really important because you know you're not just an athlete, you're a student-athlete and student comes first," said Boutwell. "So you have to take care of that in order to do what you want to do in life."

And that success inside the classroom became a perfect representation of how she has carried herself through life and on the soccer pitch, as well. Helaina being the picture of a dedicated and committed young lady.

"It's surreal. I worked really hard for this and I'm really proud of myself," she added. "The journey has definitely been rough. It's something that has taught me a lot about who I am and who I need to be."

Now all roads lead to leaving the nest and flying away to a new home in a new chapter for the next four years, while doing the thing she loves and molding her future in athletic training.

But she won't forget the ones who helped her get there.

"I've had a lot of support around me," she added. "My goalie coach, my club coaches, my high school coaches, my parents most of all. They've never missed a game. They've done a lot for me into who I am today."

So after the dust settled on Wednesday morning, she reflected on the next step in her journey.

"It's hard to take it all in. It's exciting and it's a big thing for me," said Helaina. "I'm ready to meet new people, make new connections and being in an environment that kind of makes me be independent on my own and strive towards something I've been working towards."