Kofa with impressive showing in latest local track and field clash

Two dozen Kings finish in top two, Alex Cervantes sweeps girls jumps

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday afternoon featured more local meetings on the track across Yuma County - with one taking place at San Luis High School.

At the end of the day, the Kofa Kings came away with one of their best days of the 2023 season.

In total, 15 first place finishes put the Kings in front over all of the track and field events.

In girls hurdles, it was all Olivia Taylor - taking home first in both the 100 meter and 200 meter races. Taylor took first in the 100 meter with a time of 17.57 seconds and 49.12 seconds in the 200.

Distance and sprint running events turned out well for Kofa, as well. Several top place finishes on both boys and girls sides.

BOYS 800 METER

Andres Castanon 2:29 (1st place)

BOYS 1600 METER

Carlos Anaya 5:27 (2nd place)

BOYS 3200 METER

Gary White (1st place)

GIRLS 800 METER

Valentina Chavolla 3:05.9 (1st place)

GIRLS 3200 METER

Ella Limon (1st place)

Shakira Corral (2nd place)

BOYS 100 METER DASH

Justus Humus 11.34 (2nd place)

BOYS 400 METER DASH

Justus Humus 55.25 (1st place)

GIRLS 100 METER DASH

Brianna Rodriguez 13.51 (1st place)

GIRLS 200 METER DASH

Brianna Rodriguez 29.5 (2nd place)

According to Kofa coach Joseph Figueroa, several of the boys and girls relay teams placed 1st in some of their heats but there seems to be a time discrepancy between some of the records.

Those numbers will be available later on once confirmed.

To the field events, it was much of the same for the Kings, landing many of the top spots throughout the day - including a triple crown from Lady King Alex Cervantes.

BOYS LONG JUMP

Adrian Franco 17’9” (2nd place)

BOYS HIGH JUMP

Adrian Franco 5'2” (1st place tie)

GIRLS LONG JUMP

Alex Cervantes 13'0" (1st place)

GIRLS HIGH JUMP

Alex Cervantes 4'4" (1st place)

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP

Alex Cervantes 28'0" (1st place)

BOYS SHOTPUT

Jaymon Davis 35'4” (1st place)

BOYS JAVELINE

Jordan Maldonado 135'6” (1st place)

GIRLS SHOTPUT

Leeza Jones 24’6” (1st place)

Adleigh Jensen 24'3” (2nd place)

GIRLS DISCUS

Adleigh Jensen 71'8” (2nd place)

GIRLS JAVELINE

Leeza Jones 71'7” (2nd place)