Kofa with impressive showing in latest local track and field clash
Two dozen Kings finish in top two, Alex Cervantes sweeps girls jumps
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday afternoon featured more local meetings on the track across Yuma County - with one taking place at San Luis High School.
At the end of the day, the Kofa Kings came away with one of their best days of the 2023 season.
In total, 15 first place finishes put the Kings in front over all of the track and field events.
In girls hurdles, it was all Olivia Taylor - taking home first in both the 100 meter and 200 meter races. Taylor took first in the 100 meter with a time of 17.57 seconds and 49.12 seconds in the 200.
Distance and sprint running events turned out well for Kofa, as well. Several top place finishes on both boys and girls sides.
BOYS 800 METER
Andres Castanon 2:29 (1st place)
BOYS 1600 METER
Carlos Anaya 5:27 (2nd place)
BOYS 3200 METER
Gary White (1st place)
GIRLS 800 METER
Valentina Chavolla 3:05.9 (1st place)
GIRLS 3200 METER
Ella Limon (1st place)
Shakira Corral (2nd place)
BOYS 100 METER DASH
Justus Humus 11.34 (2nd place)
BOYS 400 METER DASH
Justus Humus 55.25 (1st place)
GIRLS 100 METER DASH
Brianna Rodriguez 13.51 (1st place)
GIRLS 200 METER DASH
Brianna Rodriguez 29.5 (2nd place)
According to Kofa coach Joseph Figueroa, several of the boys and girls relay teams placed 1st in some of their heats but there seems to be a time discrepancy between some of the records.
Those numbers will be available later on once confirmed.
To the field events, it was much of the same for the Kings, landing many of the top spots throughout the day - including a triple crown from Lady King Alex Cervantes.
BOYS LONG JUMP
Adrian Franco 17’9” (2nd place)
BOYS HIGH JUMP
Adrian Franco 5'2” (1st place tie)
GIRLS LONG JUMP
Alex Cervantes 13'0" (1st place)
GIRLS HIGH JUMP
Alex Cervantes 4'4" (1st place)
GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP
Alex Cervantes 28'0" (1st place)
BOYS SHOTPUT
Jaymon Davis 35'4” (1st place)
BOYS JAVELINE
Jordan Maldonado 135'6” (1st place)
GIRLS SHOTPUT
Leeza Jones 24’6” (1st place)
Adleigh Jensen 24'3” (2nd place)
GIRLS DISCUS
Adleigh Jensen 71'8” (2nd place)
GIRLS JAVELINE
Leeza Jones 71'7” (2nd place)