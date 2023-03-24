Antelope Lady Rams softball keeps cruising, dominates in double-header sweep

Lady Rams pour on the runs to extend win streak to four games

WELLTON, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Antelope Lady Rams softball squad continued their success on the diamond Friday with a dominate double-header sweep of Sequoia Pathway.

The Lady Rams have been no stranger to scoring a lot of runs through the first third of the season - dropping a jaw dropping 87 runs through their first three games.

And Friday was no different after pushing 34 runs across the plate in the first game against the Pumas.

In game one, Alaina Jaime led the way offensively with a perfect 6-6 clip with three doubles, followed by Katie Williams going a perfect 5-5.

Joanna Magallon held down the fort in the circle with five strikeouts, facing just 11 batters.

Game two sung to the same tune with the Rams coming away with a 25-0 win - in another shortened game in four innings.

Sophomore Katie Williams continued her perfect day, going 4-4 and 5 RBI's. Jimena Arana added an inside-the-park three-run home run.

Yareli Manriquez also pitched in five strikeouts in the circle en route to the win.

The Lady Rams now (7-2) on the season have won four straight and look to continue that in a trip to Salome on Monday.