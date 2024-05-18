Arizona authorities rescue injured baby following hostage situation

SURPRISE, Ariz. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A wild hostage situation turned into an even more hectic standoff in Arizona on Friday.

Police were called to the scene after a mother said her baby suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was being held hostage by the child's father.

The baby, who was shot multiple times in the legs, was eventually rescued and airlifted to a hospital. The baby is expected to be okay.

The hostage situation then turned into a police standoff, as the father remained in the house as it began to go up in smoke.

SWAT teams remained outside the burning house, as negotiations between the two sides continued and remain ongoing.