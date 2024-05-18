Paul Pelosi attacker sentenced to 30 years in prison

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The man who attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was assaulted by David DePape when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home on October 28, 2022.

Federal jurors found DePape guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assault on the immediate family member of a federal official.

DePape testified in his own defense and admitted to breaking into the couple's home.

A spokesperson for the Pelosi family issued this statement:

"The Pelosi family couldn't be prouder of their pop and his tremendous courage in saving his own life on the night of the attack and in testifying in this case. Speaker Pelosi and her family are immensely grateful to all who have sent love and prayers over the last eighteen months, as Mr. Pelosi continues his recovery. Given the ongoing state court proceedings, Speaker Pelosi and the Pelosi family will not be offering further comment on this matter at this time."

DePape still faces state charges that include attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, residential burglary, false imprisonment and threatening the life of or serious bodily harm to a public official.

Jury selection in the state case being pressed by the San Francisco District Attorney's Office is set for Wednesday.