Robert Platt honored as first in school history to bring home state title in boys wrestling

Platt won state title in 195 pound weight class, heads to Nationals in March

BRAWLEY, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - Brawley wrestling has been around since 1968 - and in 55 years of existence, the school has never had a boy state champ, until now.

Earlier this month, Robert Platt cemented his name in the record books as the school's first boy state champion in California. This after sweeping his way through the San Diego Section and battling through the "Master's" round - sending him to compete against the top wrestlers in northern California for the belt.

In his journey, Platt knocked out the No. 1 ranked wrestler in the nation, who is going to Penn State - one of the highlights of his run to the top.

Now, Platt has his eyes on continuing his journey in wrestling to the college level after turning heads towards him with one season left to go.

"At first it was always football," said Platt. "But now when I walk in a room, people know who I am for wrestling."

In front of the Brawley student body, along with coaches, administration and family, Platt was honored on Tuesday afternoon for his record accomplishment. Platt receiving praise from each of his coaches and Athletic Director, Bill Brewer.

Platt thanked everyone for helping him along the way and realized how much his accomplishment means to the community.

"It means everything. I might've been the first but I won't be the last," said Platt. "There's kids now that can say 'well he did it, I can do it too.' They can believe in themselves now."

And it means the world to him, being rewarded with something he started doing at four-years-old.

"It's just 12 years of hard work all coming together," added Platt. "It was overwhelming a little bit but I just smiled and took it in. You don't get moments back like that sometimes."