By
Published 5:21 PM

Yuma Catholic brings home two state champion wrestlers, team finishes as state runner-up in Division IV

Hunter Hancock and Trenton Blomquist make 11 state champs under Jeff Welsing

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The inside of Arizona Veteran's Memorial Coliseum turned into a sanctuary for any high school wrestler in a three-day extravaganza.

At the end of it all, Yuma Catholic got the championship ride home knowing they could hang up a couple more banners.

Both Hunter Hancock (144) and Trenton Blomquist (175) came away as state champions in Division IV.

Overall, the Shamrocks finished as the Division IV runner-ups with two winners, three in the finals and a total of eight place-winners.

With Hancock and Blomquist bringing home the hardware, coach Jeff Welsing now has coached 11 state champion wrestlers in his time in Yuma County - four at Yuma Catholic, on top of the seven state champs at Yuma High School.

Other Rocks who placed:

(106) Khel Lipumano - 2nd

(113) Javier Lopez - 5th

(126) Josh Rodriguez - 5th

(150) Rocky Stallworth - 4th

(157) Antonio Gil - 5th

(285) Max McVicker - 6th

Cole Johnson

Cole Johnson is the anchor for Sunrise.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

