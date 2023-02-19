San Luis boys soccer moves on in AIA 6A state tournament with 2-0 win over Pinnacle

Two goals from Sidewinders Senior defender Erick Quirarte put San Luis past the round where they were eliminated in last year's tournament - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - San Luis senior defender Erick Quirarte went this entire season without finding the back of the net once.

That changed on Saturday, as Quirarte scored in each half of the Sidewinders 2-0 win over the Pinnacle Pioneers.

"It feels amazing to be part of this group, and as you said score the two goals, it feels fantastic man really," Quirarte said.

The senior's performance in the quarterfinals of the AIA 6A state tournament is what the program has come to expect from him.

Head coach Jesus Rojas is even willing to go a step beyond simply calling Quirarte one of the best on the team.

"He's the best defender the school has ever had," Rojas said.

Quirarte helped solidified that legacy with his first goal of the game.

With things still scoreless in the first half, a free kick from Oscar Mejia in the 20th minute found the head of Quirarte, as he scored to put San Luis up 1-0.

Then in the second, another free kick from Mejia was sent to Senior Francisco Pina, who then sent it to the top of the box.

The ball then went to Quirarte, who managed to score on a bicycle kick to put the Sidewinders up 2-0.

"It just feels fantastic man really," Quirarte said.

For a game where he stole the show on the scoreboard, it may have been Quirarte's leadership on defense that helped to get the win.

San Luis only allowed one shot on goal for the entire match, as they got past the round where they were eliminated in last year's tournament.

"I just want to tell everybody we come for more, we're going to take that state title and bring it home," Quirarte said.

The Sidewinders next step towards a title will come against the three seeded Brophy Prep Broncos, the program which beat the Sidewinders in the championship back in 2021.

"It's a little revenge kind of thing there," Rojas said.

That game will take place at Buckeye Union High School on Tuesday Feb. 21 at 6:00 p.m.