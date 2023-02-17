Cibola lineman Oliver Gonzalez is the next local talent to sign with Ottawa University to continue football journey

Gonzalez becomes one of several local student-athletes to take talent to Surprise, Arizona

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Earlier this month, the Ottawa University Spirit nabbed yet another local football start - Cibola Raider big man Oliver Gonzalez.

Oliver signed his letter of intent with Ottawa University on February 3rd. He plans to major in business administration.

This past season, the Cibola senior was awarded Friday Night Lights' All-Yuma offense honors - leading the way up front in the trenches.

Raider head coach Kasey Koepplin calls Oliver one of the offensive leaders who had a huge influence both on the field and in the classroom.

Now Gonzalez joins a Spirit football team full of local talent to compete with. Other names headed to Ottawa include Palo Verde's Carlos Gomez, Central's Brennan Havens and Imperial's Devin Meza.

Congratulations Oliver from all of us at KYMA sports. We wish you nothing but the best.