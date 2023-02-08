Skip to Content
Gila Ridge’s Faber signs LOI with Ottawa University

Faber will be attending Ottawa University of Arizona in Surprise, where he will play wide receiver and defensive back on the school’s football team.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Brayden Faber, a senior from Gila Ridge, signed his national letter of intent and took the next steps in both his athletic and educational journey.

He will be attending Ottawa University of Arizona in Surprise, where he will play wide receiver and defensive back on the school’s football team.

Faber was a standout for the Hawks this past season, earning 1st-team All-Region honors on both offense and defense.

“This is exciting for me because I’ve always dreamt of playing college ball as a child," said Faber after signing. "My junior year, I unfortunately, had a broken collarbone, so I didn’t get to play. and as my going into my senior year, I just had to work, and keep working and working, till I got what I wanted.”

Faber thanked his family, friends, and coaches for always believing in him during his four years at Gila Ridge. Brayden says he plans to major in exercise science/kinesiology.

