Yuma Catholic’s Jaxson Jones decommits from Washington, leaving options open for other offers

The junior announces via social media that his recruitment is 100% open moving forward

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a couple incredible seasons chasing down quarterbacks and making plays all over the field, one of Yuma Catholic's own has some big decisions headed his way.

One of them he has already made, paving the way for an exciting year.

In a big announcement made on his social media accounts, Shamrock football stand out Jaxson Jones has decomitted from the University of Washington.

The junior is now leaving his options open to schools across the country.

Jones, with his senior year left in the bag has been offered by 17 division one programs so far, including USC, Notre Dame, Oregon, Arizona State, San Diego State, and many more.

https://twitter.com/JaxsonJones80/status/1617699470942306305?cxt=HHwWgoDU7aHGnPMsAAAA

In a Twitter post earlier this week, Jones said "after careful consideration, my family and i have decided to decommit from the University of Washington. My recruitment is now 100% open."

Jones enters his final year with 143 total tackles and 22 sacks.