Ram’s A.D. reacts

High School Sports

Antelope Union High School's athletic director speaks out about the program's decision to cancel Winter sports for 2021.

The day after the Antelope Union High School District made the call to halt the Ram's season, current A.D. Rocky Jaime stressed that the tipping point to the decision came down to student athlete and coaches safety.

"This was a very different decision. We went back and forth. And you know, we've had high school kids, we've had some of our students that had come down with COVID, and we dodged a bullet in football. And we just in good conscience, we couldn't risk their health."

It's also been noted on Wedneday's decision that continual high numbers of Coronavirus cases in Yuma County, families effected by this throughout Wellton-Tacna, continual school closures, and the recent COVID death of Ram's athletics great Rudy Geronimo all played a part in the shut-down.

Despite the senior student athletes likely scenario of missing out on playing their final Winter sports seasons, Jaime believes these kids will take it in stride.