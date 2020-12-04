The delay continues

High School Sports

Prep sports for 2021 in the Imperial Valley uncertain amidst latest delay.

BRAWLEY, Calif. - The California Interscholastic Federation's "delay saga" continues.

Earlier this week, the CIF announced the latest postponement of Fall prep sports within the state to beyond January the 1st of the next calendar year.

This essentially wipes out the previous December 12th start date for Fall sports practices in the Imperial Valley; including Football and Volleyball.

This also means these sports will not likely start in January like previously planned.

Earlier today, the CIF Executive Committee voted in favor of allowing prep athletes to play in 3 sports a season, instead of the previously allowed 2 sports.

The current delays stem from ongoing concerns of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Brawley Union High School Athletic Director, Billy Brewer expressed what he believes the chances are for Imperial Valley Prep Sports to play out this coming Spring.

"I couldn't tell you right now, it's 50-50. It's not looking good. On the other hand, there's a miracle there and I again just hoping for the best. That things turn around and people get tested. But, at the end of the day, it's going to fall where it falls. I just hope those kids again, especially, we all love football and the sports like that, but I hope for those Spring kids, they get an opportunity to play. And again, I hope everyone gets an opportunity to play. But, I sure hope they don't get knocked out like they did last year."





