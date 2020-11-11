YC rolls into state playoffs!

High School Sports

Shamrocks advance past play-in round in 3 sets.

YUMA, Ariz. - The Yuma Catholic varsity volleyball team is making the best of every opportunity presented during this pandemic-shortened season.

After taking a tough loss to American Leadership Academy - Gilbert in the opening match of the season, the Shamrocks have put just about everyone else they've played on notice.

YC went on to win 12 of 15 regular season matches and take it's section outright with a perfect 10-0 record in the 3A West.

Going into tonight's 3A play-in match as a #10 seed, the Rocks believed they have what it takes to go "above and beyond" this stage to make a serious run at the state championship.

That belief payed off.

YC would prevail in 3 sets over Tonopah Valley by the set scores of 25-18, 26-24 and 25-17.

The Martinez sisters set the tone for the Rocks throughout the match with stellar plays when they were needed; especially the critical part of the night when YC held off a fierce rally by Tonopah to close out the 2nd set.

Senior sensation Rori Martinez led the way with 15 kill shots and 4 aces.

Sophomore Rian Martinez also had herself a solid overall performance, as she came through with 7 aces, 4 kills and 5 blocks.

The Shamrocks now advance to the 3A state playoffs, as they begin 1st round play at the neutral site of Marcos de Niza in the Phoenix area this coming Saturday.