Gritty win for YC volleyball

High School Sports

Shamrocks defeat Parker in 4 sets.

Before the season even began, Yuma Catholic Head Volleyball Coach Dusti Williamson had high aspirations for her student athletes.

On Thursday night at Carol Oden McElhaney Gym, the fans in attendance got the chance to see those aspirations come to fruition.

The Shamrocks defeated a strong Parker Broncs program in 4 sets, to put themselves in the early driver's seat in the 3A West Section.

But, this match wasn't going to be a walk in the park.

Every set played on the night was decided by 4 points or less.

Unlike previous years that these program's met, YC established itself early by the critical clutch play of Senior Rori Martinez, who took down a series of key kills that gave the Rocks a close 1st set win.

She would lead YC with 26 kills on the night.

Even though Parker would squeak by with a 2-point win in the 2nd set, the resilient Rocks wouldn't be fazed.

They fought tooth and nail to win the last 2 sets by a combined 7 points, coming away with an hard earned victory.

Emma Gwynn also had a strong night for YC, as she delivered on 36 assists.

Meanwhile, Jordan Jones and Rian Martinez stepped up defensively, as they both came away with 4 blocks on the night.

The Rocks improve to 3-1 overall with their 3rd consecutive win.

YC's final set victory came out as 25-22, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-23.

Yuma Catholic will continue it's 3-game home stand on Saturday, as the Shamrocks take on North Valley Christian.