Season delay a positive move

High School Sports

Central's volleyball coach supports CIF's decision of postponement.

Bernadette Marcuson has been resilient through hard times.

In her 1st 3 seasons as the head coach of the Central Lady Spartans varsity volleyball program, she's endured consecutive rough seasons in which her student athletes haven't been able to take in a single Imperial Valley League victory in that timespan.

Going into her 4th season, she has several returning student athletes; including 5 seniors that are hungry for a breakthrough.

But, potential redemption will have to wait.

The California Interscholastic Federation recently postponed all Fall prep sports within the state, essentially moving Imperial Valley programs to tentatively compete in the Spring semester.

Since all local sports have been shut down because of the Coronavirus Pandemic back in March, this means a further delay for the return of any kind of competition.

As hard as that is for coaches like Marcuson, this still equates to good news that plans are still in place to play a season.

"We're all on the same level right now. We're all on the same page. And I think it's better than the alternative, we have a season. Which is wonderful. And all the kids, it's about them. We want them out there and we want them to have a season."

As the CIF's decision currently stands, Fall sports practices are scheduled to begin on December 12th, with Central's condensed volleyball season set for a tentative start of January 26th of next year.

Even though a lot of uncertainties still exist with how a season can be conducted with some kind of social distancing set of procedures that will likely exist; effecting practices, games and even team travel, Marcuson believes once these issues get settled, it will be a big boost for every area student athlete.

"I think it's going to be a positive thing. I think we all, including myself, are dying to do something, you know. So, once those kids get to be able to go out there, I think they are going to appreciate it more, including myself. And they are going to be happy to be there. A lot of these kids, that's their escape. They look forward to practice and although it's going to be a little delayed, once it happens, they'll be there to play and their spirits are going to be high. Just the same as if we would start right now."