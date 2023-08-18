Friday Night Lights: Week 1

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Prep football is back in the desert southwest with action going on across Yuma and the Imperial Valley.

Our marquee matchup featured the Holtville Vikings traveling to Eagle Field to take on the Southwest Eagles. Griffin Garcia rushed for over 100 yards and two touchdowns to led the Vikings to a 22-0 victory.

The Antelope Rams got their first victory under new head coach Hector Ramirez, beating Palo Verde (Tuscon) 12-6.

The Calexico Bulldogs took down the two-time defending CIF champion Palo Verde Yellow Jackets 14-7.

Calipatria got their first week one win since 2017, defeating Desert Christian 26-13 in head coach Tony Leon's debut. Dominik Hawk scored twice for the Hornets.

Andrew Mosqueda had 8 catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns and senior QB Reggie Antone finished 14 of 22 for 222 yards through the air with three tosses to Mosqueda, however, the Yuma Criminals fell to the River Valley Dust Devils 56-20.

The Kofa Kings dropped their season and home opener to Fountain Hills 37-13 at Irv Pallack Stadium.

The Central Spartans secured a big road win 19-14 against Sante Fe Christian out in Torrey Pines.

The Imperial Tigers lost 14-7 on the road at West Hills.

The Vincent Memorial Scots got their first win of the season beating Monte Vista 29-13.