FNL Preview: Antelope Rams

Friday Night Lights

Experienced squad faces daunting schedule.

A month ago, the fate of Antelope Rams Football for this Fall was questionable.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association's decision to proceed with Fall sports despite the Coronavirus Pandemic saved the Rams season.

Now, as the program is on the cusp of a condensed season, Senior student athletes such as Trey Holbein and William Whitley are relieved they will get a chance to play.

"It means the world to me. Football is my favorite sport. It's all I wanted to do as long as I remember. And when they made the decision to let us play, I was like jumping. I was so excited." "It means everything to us. Especially me and my fellow seniors. You know, it's our last year. We wanted to have a season and go out on top. It's just everything to us that we were able to have it this year."

The Rams will return a lot of talent and experience on both sides of the football for this season, headlined by Senior starting quarterback Holbein.

Holbein will be used primarily in a pocket passing role, but has the legs to also be a dual threat at his position.

He'll have plenty of skill position help, with a solid wide receiving corp in Jonathan Whitley, Mickey Carillo and Ivan Lopez.

Whitley's older brother William will also be a primary target for Holbein as the Ram's starting tight end.

The Rams will have strength in the trenches on both sides of the football.

Martin Hernandez, Jose Soto, Trent Pelfrey and Carlos Rendon will be a force to be reckoned with from the defensive line alone.

The back end of the defense will also be solid, led by linebacker Xavier Carillo and William Whitley in the secondary.

The Rams schedule will be a true gauntlet, as all 5 teams they'll be facing are highly ranked in the 2A division.

Antelope opens it's season on the road at Arizona Lutheran this Friday night.