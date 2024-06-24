Two Arizona State swimmers qualify for Paris 2024

ASU's Leon Marchand and Ilya Kharun qualify for this summers Olympics.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State won the men's swimming national championship this past season and now two Sun Devils have booked their tickets to Paris to swim in the Olympics next month.

Leon Marchand will swim for France. This will be his second appearance, Marchand represented France in the 2020 Olympic Games. Marchand is the current world record holder in the 400 meter individual medley.

Ilya Kharun will swim for Canada. The 19-year-old specializes in the butterfly and freestyle.