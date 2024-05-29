Caleb Love returning to Arizona

Caleb Love withdraws from NBA Draft and will return for senior season at Arizona.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Caleb Love announced that he will return to the Arizona Wildcats to play out his final year of eligibility.

Love has withdrawn his name from the 2024 NBA Draft. He transferred to Arizona after playing three seasons at North Carolina. He has a fifth year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

In his first season in Tucson, Love averaged 18 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game for the Wildcats on his way to being named the 2023-24 Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Arizona was eliminated in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament by Clemson. Love scored 13 points in that game, however shot 0 for 9 from three-point range.