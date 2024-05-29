ASU flips 5-star Joson Sanon from Arizona

5-star basketball recruit Joson Sanon flips his commitment from Arizona over to ASU.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 5-star basketball recruit Joson Sanon has flipped his commitment to Arizona State from their arch rivals Arizona.

The Vermont native announced Wednesday on Instagram.

6-foot-5 guard is ranked as the number 22 recruit in the country according to 24/7 Sports. Sanon joins

Jayden Quaintance as the second 5-star recruit in ASU's 2024 class.

This now boosts the Sun Devils' 2024 class to number 1 in the Big 12 and number three in the country, behind only Duke and Alabama, according to 24/7. This is the highest rated class in Bobby Hurley's tenure as he enters year 10 at the helm in Tempe.

Arizona's class now drops down to number 12 in the nation.

Both schools will be entering the Big 12 this upcoming season.