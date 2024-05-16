AWC’s Ndiba signs with Cincinatti

Arizona Western's Alliance Ndiba signs to play at Cincinatti.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College's Alliance Ndiba signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball and academic career at the University of Cincinatti.

"I am very excited," Ndiba said. "I am ready to compete. Im ready for this new adventure."

This past season Ndiba averaged 13.9 points and 12.4 rebounds for the Lady Matadors. The Congo native was named an honorable mention All-American. Back in 2022, Ndiba was a first team All-American.

"I cant even put it into words how much Alliance has grown," AWC head coach Chelsea Dewey said. "She came here with no English only French. We were sign languaging what we wanted. But basketball is basketball you put the ball in the hoop. She is leaving with sentences."

Ndiba plans to study human resources at Cincinatti.