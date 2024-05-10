AWC softball’s season ends in regionals

Arizona Western falls to Eastern Arizona in the ACCAC regionals as their season comes to an end.



THATCHER, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Western Lady Matadors fell to the Eastern Arizona Monsters 11-1 in the ACCAC regionals in Thatcher on Friday.

This ends the season for AWC and marks the end of Nikki Bethurum's 14-year tenure as head coach.

"This was one of the most fun groups I've ever had," a tearful Bethurum said after the game. "It was a great year and we made a lot of memories."

Bethurum will still be teaching math at AWC next year. AWC is set to announce a new softball head coach next week.