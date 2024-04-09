UConn students react to basketball team winning championship

STORRS, Conn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The UConn Men's Basketball team defeated Purdue 75-60 Monday night in Arizona to become the 2024 National Champions.

This is the second year in a row that UConn has won a national title and the sixth national title overall.

On Tuesday, the campus book store was swarmed as students and alumni couldn't wait to get their hands on new championship gear.

Even before the final buzzer Monday night, thousands of students swarmed the plaza in front of Gampel Pavilion, cheering, chanting, and showing their husky pride.

Championship rally

The winning moment was also marked by a large police presence with several dozen UConn police officers intervening in the crowds, and state police setting up a perimeter.

As of Tuesday morning, UConn police made six arrests, according to university officials. That is compared to a total of 30 arrests following the championship win last year.

"I am so lucky to see one National Championship last year, never mind two, and then back to back, it's really exciting so you have to rep that," said one UConn student.

UConn will hold a championship rally tonight to celebrate and welcome the players, coaches and staff home after winning the national title. The rally is expected to start at 8:30pm Eastern.