UConn Huskies take the National Title once again

UConn are now repeat champions after defeating Purdue in the championship

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - UConn is on top of the college basketball world once again, winning their second straight national title, their sixth in program history.

The Huskies faced the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2024 NCAA Men's Championship and it's what many people predicted going into this tournament, that there was no match for the Huskies, and UConn proved that to be true winning 75-60.

Purdue was only down by six going into the second half but the Huskies came out dominating.

A big key factor for UConn was making three-pointers, because Purdue couldn't find the basket from downtown.

The Boilermakers only hit one three the whole game.

Purdue senior center Zach Edey carried his team with a double-double, 37 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn't enough.

On the other side, for UConn it was a total team effort.

Huskies graduate guard Tristen Newton lead the way with 20 points and then right behind him, freshman Stephon Castle who dropped 15 points.

UConn is the first team to go back-to-back since the 06-07 Florida Gators.

The championship game marks 12 straight games now that UConn has won by double-digits in the NCAA Tournament.

UConn's coach Dan Hurley had nothing but respect for Purdue after the win.

"I think yesterday was a privilege to share the court with Matt Painter and Purdue. You know, one of the top programs in the country, one of the best coaches in the country and just total class personified across the board with those guys," says Hurley.

"So obviously, what could you say, we won by a lot again."