Skip to Content
College Sports

AWC softball sweeps Yavapai to win seventh straight

By
Published 10:01 PM

AWC softball takes down Yavapai in each leg of double header to win seven straight.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Valerie Joaquin drove in two runs to lead the Arizona Western College Lady Matadors to a 5-0 victory over the Yavapai College Roughriders at Charlie Dine Softball Field on Tuesday.

AWC has now won seven straight games and sit at 23-11 on the year.

The game was tied going into the fourth inning. In the fourth, Kaity McLaughlin drove in Joaquin to get the scoring started. McLaughlin would score later in the inning as well to make it 2-0. In the fifth, Joaquin drove in the two runs, as the Lady Matadors walk away with the 5-0 win.

AWC will be back on the diamond on Saturday against Pima Community College.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content