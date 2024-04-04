AWC softball sweeps Yavapai to win seventh straight

AWC softball takes down Yavapai in each leg of double header to win seven straight.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Valerie Joaquin drove in two runs to lead the Arizona Western College Lady Matadors to a 5-0 victory over the Yavapai College Roughriders at Charlie Dine Softball Field on Tuesday.

AWC has now won seven straight games and sit at 23-11 on the year.

The game was tied going into the fourth inning. In the fourth, Kaity McLaughlin drove in Joaquin to get the scoring started. McLaughlin would score later in the inning as well to make it 2-0. In the fifth, Joaquin drove in the two runs, as the Lady Matadors walk away with the 5-0 win.

AWC will be back on the diamond on Saturday against Pima Community College.