Arizona ranked #15 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

The Arizona Wildcats move up two spots in the rankings after a dominant win over Utah.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The College Football Playoff Committee has ranked the Arizona Wildcats as the number 15 team in the country in the latest edition of the CFP rankings, released Tuesday night.

On Saturday, the Wildcats took down the Utah Utes in their home finale 42-18. That makes it five wins in a row for Jedd Fisch's squad.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Noah Fifita has thrown 18 touchdowns compared to only 4 interceptions since taking over as the starter. In Fifita's seven starts Arizona is 5-2 with four of the wins being over ranked opponents.

The Wildcats will travel to Tempe on Saturday to face their arch rivals, the Arizona State Sun Devils, in the 97th meeting of the Territorial Cup. With a win and an Oregon loss to Oregon State on Friday, the Wildcats will earn a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.