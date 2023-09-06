Arizona Western women’s volleyball sweeps Phoenix College

Arizona Western women's volleyball beat Phoenix College in straight sets on Wednesday.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Gabriela Martensson had 10 kills to lead Arizona Western College to a 3-0 victory over Phoenix College on Wednesday.

AWC moves to 11-2. Phoenix College falls to 0-3.

The Lady Matadors took a competitive first set 25-21. Then dominated in the final two, winnning 25-11 and 25-9.

For AWC, Evelyn Trivino had 28 assists and 3 service aces. Amanda Juilao had 10 kills and Aly Reeser had 6 digs.

On Friday, AWC will be back on the court at South Mountain Community College.