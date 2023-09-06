Skip to Content
College Sports

Arizona Western women’s volleyball sweeps Phoenix College

By
Published 11:10 PM

Arizona Western women's volleyball beat Phoenix College in straight sets on Wednesday.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Gabriela Martensson had 10 kills to lead Arizona Western College to a 3-0 victory over Phoenix College on Wednesday.

AWC moves to 11-2. Phoenix College falls to 0-3.

The Lady Matadors took a competitive first set 25-21. Then dominated in the final two, winnning 25-11 and 25-9.

For AWC, Evelyn Trivino had 28 assists and 3 service aces. Amanda Juilao had 10 kills and Aly Reeser had 6 digs.

On Friday, AWC will be back on the court at South Mountain Community College.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content