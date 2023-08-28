Arizona State self imposes bowl ban for 2023

Arizona State announced that they will self impose a bowl ban for the upcoming season

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Sunday, Arizona State announced that they will self impose a one-year bowl ban for the upcoming season.

This comes in regards to alleged recruiting violations during the Covid-19 dead period while Herm Edwards was still the head coach in Tempe.

"It was upsetting," Kenny Dillingham said after practice Sunday. "What I just told the team is nobody cares about your circumstance. In reality most people in life would rather see other people fail so they don't have to work hard and actually work hard enough to beat them so everybody looks like this as oh great Arizona State's not going to be motivated anymore."

During his weekly Monday press conference Dillingham added that this does not change the way they are approaching the upcoming season.

"The seniors deserve the right to win every football game," Dillingham said. "This doesn't change anything and I firmly believe that."

The Sun Devils open their 2023 campaign Thursday night against Southern Utah at Mountain America Stadium.