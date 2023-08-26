Skip to Content
College Sports

Bouts signs LOI to wrestle for OUAZ

By
Published 11:46 AM

San Pasqual wrestling standout Briana Bouts joins national champion squad

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - San Pasqual Valley's Briana Bouts recently signed her college letter of content to Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona. Bouts, graduated from San Pasqual Valley high school in June, will wrestle for the Ottawa Spirit's defending NCWA national championship team.

This past winter, Bouts wrestled at 120 pound and placed seventh at the NCIA state women's wrestling tournament.

Congratulations Briana, we wish you nothing but the very best!

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content