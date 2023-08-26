Bouts signs LOI to wrestle for OUAZ

San Pasqual wrestling standout Briana Bouts joins national champion squad

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - San Pasqual Valley's Briana Bouts recently signed her college letter of content to Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona. Bouts, graduated from San Pasqual Valley high school in June, will wrestle for the Ottawa Spirit's defending NCWA national championship team.

This past winter, Bouts wrestled at 120 pound and placed seventh at the NCIA state women's wrestling tournament.

Congratulations Briana, we wish you nothing but the very best!