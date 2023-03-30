Lendeborg reflects on decision to decommit from St. John’s and reopen his recruiting

The Arizona Western standout made the announcement via social media on Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As the madness of March unfolds in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, there's a sense of madness of its own for one program who's home lands at Madison Square Garden in the Big Apple.

A kind of madness that has affected Arizona Western's own Yaxel Lendeborg - mainly because he will not be a part of it anymore.

The 6'9" sophomore from Pennsauken, New Jersey signed with St. John's University in November off the heels of being named the ACCAC Player of the Year in the 2021-22 season.

With a new home already waiting for him in the wings, Lendeborg followed that up with a season where he led the nation with 13 rebounds per game - en route to becoming the all-time leader in rebounds in NJCAA Division I history.

But in a huge twist, Lendeborg announced Tuesday that he has reopened his recruitment to other schools across the country.

"After communicating with the assistant coaches at St. John's, we figured out that I wouldn't have the best situation there if I stayed and I wouldn't have the same role," said Lendeborg. "So I decided to reopen my recruitment and see if I can find a better school with a better fit for me."

The announcement comes just over a week after the university named Rick Pitino to a six-year deal to be their next head coach - following the firing of Mike Anderson.

This move then created an almost-complete overhaul of the program. Lendeborg, just one of several players either de-committing or entering the transfer portal.

"It definitely hit home. I was a little sad once I heard the news and stuff, but you gotta keep moving forward," said Lendeborg. "I feel like God does things for a reason and He put me here for a reason, and hopefully I just find a better spot that would cherish me a little more, I guess you can say."

Now the stove is hot - with countless schools chasing after Lendeborg just hours after announcing his de-commitment. Topping the list of schools that he says have pushed hard to get him include Texas Tech, Charleston, Utah Tech - just to name a few.

Several of those coaches noting his excellence in rebounding - something that made a staple at Arizona Western and coach Kyle Isaacs, who commented on the situation Thursday.

"Yaxel’s path has changed slightly for his future in college athletics," said Isaacs. "If he continues to apply himself fully both academically and athletically, he will continue to do great things wherever he ends up."

Naturally, the next several weeks are going to be crucial to Lendeborg's future - and he's excited to get back into the process, while taking it seriously.

"I'm excited. I feel like I have more control over this recruiting process than I did the first time because I didn't know much," Lendeborg added. "But it is a little nerve wracking because you don't want to make the wrong decision and mess it up for the next two years."