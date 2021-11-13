Beijing Olympics: Ice hockey test event

International Ice Hockey Federation chimes in

BEIJING, China (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - With the games just over two months away, an official Beijing 2022 winter olympic venue held a test ice hockey match Monday.

The match, which was held without spectators and featured local teams (Beijing Arcfox and Beijing Shougang) comes amid uncertainty over the participation status of china's men's national hockey team.

China is guaranteed a spot in the ice hockey tournament due to its status as host nation.

But International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHC) President Luc Tardif said in September that the men's team could be prevented from playing due to its "Insufficient sporting standard."

Tardif previously raised concerns that the possibility of China being comfortably beaten in all their matches in beijing would adversely affect the tournament and the sport of ice hockey in general.

Eligible national Chinese team players will compete as part of the Kunlun Red Star team in Kontinental Hockey League Games on Monday and Wednesday, November 15 and 17 respectfully. After which, the IIHC Council will reconvene to discuss the next steps forward for the team.

Patrick Kane, Auston Matthews and Seth jones have been named the first three players for the U.S. Men's Ice Hockey team in Beijing.

The rest of the 25-player American Olympic squad is expected to be announced in January.

Team U.S.A. is scheduled to play their first game of the tournament on Thursday, February 10, against China.

Beijing winter games will be held from Friday February 4, through Sunday, February 20.