Browns in QB quandary following Watson’s 11-game suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns thought they had their franchise quarterback. Deshaun Watson’s 11-game suspension has changed everything. Watson agreed to the ban and a $5 million fine in a settlement with the NFL tied to sexual misconduct allegations brought against him by two dozen women in Texas. Cleveland will turn to veteran Jacoby Brissett to start until Watson returns in December. They’ve expressed confidence in Brissett, but the Browns could explore bringing in another QB with San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo a possible target.

