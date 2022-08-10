Santana’s homer rallies Mariners for 4-3 win over Yankees

SEATTLE (AP) — Carlos Santana snapped an 0-for-17 slump with a go-ahead two-run homer during Seattle’s three-run seventh inning, and the Mariners rallied to beat the slumping New York Yankees 4-3. Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 45th homer of the season for the Yankees, who have lost eight of 10. Thanks to two tense, one-run victories, Seattle took two of three from New York for the second straight week to win the season series 4-2. Seattle has not lost a series to a team other than AL West-leading Houston since mid-June, when it dropped four of five to the Los Angeles Angels.

