Pascal Siakam scores 25, Raptors beat Clippers 116-108

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and matched his career-high with 19 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 31 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-108. OG Anunoby scored 26 points and Gary Trent Jr. 10 as the Raptors won for the first time in three games and snapped a four-game losing streak against the Clippers. Marcus Morris Sr. scored 20 points, Terance Mann had 18 and Reggie Jackson 17 as the Clippers lost for the second time in 14 games when leading after three quarters.